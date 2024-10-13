UAE: List of toxic plants; here's what to do in case of exposure

Photo: KT File. Image used for illustrative purpose

While plants can be fragrant and beautiful to look at, touching or eating some plants or plant parts can be very risky, and even lead to death in some cases. To protect yourself and your loved ones, it is essential to avoid interacting with unfamiliar plants.

In case of accidental exposure, there are some immediate actions you can take, and hotline numbers to contact. Here is a list of some poisonous plants in the UAE; however, this list is not exhaustive and there may be other toxic plants that are not included here.

Nerium oleander Solanum tuberosum Abrus precatorius Euphorbia peplus and other peplus species Citrulus colocynthis Lantana camara Rincinus communis Solanum nigrum Calotropis procera (Aiton) Hyoscyamus muticus Datura straminium Iphiona aucheri Crotolaria retusa

Avoid accidental exposure to poisonous plants

According to the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, there are some essential steps the public can take to prevent accidental exposure to toxic plants:

Know the dangerous plants in your home, garden, and immediate surroundings by sight

Do not eat wild plants, unless you are sure about their safety

Teach children not to put plants, their parts, strange berries or mushrooms in their mouth. Make kids aware of potential danger of poisonous plants; keep seeds, fruits away from them

When decorating your home, make sure the plants you choose are safe

Do not inhale smoke from burning plants

Do not make home-made medicines from collected wild plant or cultivated plants

As leaves of houseplants die and fall off, dispose them in a proper manner.

If you spot toxic plants in your immediate surroundings and do not know how to dispose them safely, you can contact the municipality of the emirate or the management of your residence.

Steps to take in case of exposure

In case of exposure to mouth, remove any plant parts from the victim’s mouth. Give a small amount of water.

In case of exposure to the skin, wash the area exposed to the plant with cold water immediately. Remove any clothing that had been in contact with the plant.

In case of exposure to the eyes, rinse eyes with warm water for 15 minutes. Even if you do not see any noticeable symptoms, go to a doctor or healthcare facility right away. As soon as you realise that you have been exposed to a poisonous plant, contact Abu Dhabi Poison and Drug Information Service on the toll-free number 800424. In case of emergency in any emirate, call 999, where you can contact the police. You can also call for an ambulance on 998. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi bans cultivation of 'beautiful but toxic' oleander plants, warns public not to touch them UAE residents to remove toxic oleander plant from gardens after Abu Dhabi ban

