UAE: Largest-ever Abu Dhabi boat show sees record participation

A record number of more than 700 companies specialised in the manufacturing of yachts, boats, fishing equipment and water sports are participating in the largest-ever Abu Dhabi International Boat Show.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the fifth edition of the four-day show started at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina and Canal Hall.

The number of exhibiting companies and participating brands increased to 711 – an increase of 30 per cent compared to the previous edition. Meanwhile, the number of participating countries rose to 50 compared to 41 in the previous session. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Norway, Belgium, Lithuania, Indonesia, Cyprus, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong are among the 10 countries at the show for the first time.

“Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show has reaffirmed its position as one of the leading yacht, boat, fishing and marine sports industry events in the region, which contributes significantly to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading tourist destination in the region,” Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said.

The total area of the exhibition increased to reach 65,000sqm at an increase of 55 per cent compared to the same period. The number of national companies participating in the current session increased to reach 70 per cent, which represents more than 91 per cent of the international brands at the exhibition.

“We are pleased with the large participation witnessed in the activities of the current session, which attracts major companies specialised in the sector.”

The number of new yachts and boats launched for the first time in the Middle East will also increase by 40 per cent to 15 boats from 13 countries.

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group and organiser of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, underlined that all indicators related to the show have recorded positive growth rates.

“The success and growth reflect the professionalism and flexibility of the teams involved, as well as their ability to keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed in this vital industry at the regional and international levels.”

There are 12 entertainment and cultural activities for families and visitors, including competitions, workshops, virtual reality of life underwater and diving experiences.

Coinciding with the ‘Year of Sustainability’, a sustainability platform has been launched for the first time at the exhibition with the participation of 28 international organisations and companies from 14 countries. A new innovation platform is presented with 20 international companies from 11 countries.

Additionally, there’s the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Marine Awards, setting of a new Guinness World Record for the largest boat in the world built with three-dimensional printing technology, among others. The exhibition opens its doors to the public from 3pm to 9pm, and closes at 8pm on Sunday.

