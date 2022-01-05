UAE: Indian expat wins Dh77,777 twice in under 30 days

Lebanese expat May Habib was another participant who began the New Year with a Dh77,777 win.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 11:13 AM

An Indian expat has won Dh77,777 twice in 30 days in the Emirates Draw.

“Saying I was stunned is an understatement. I can’t believe that the numbers I chose matched the draw twice in less than a month! Winning is exciting and I plan on investing this money in a variety of different stocks,” said Shreeram Shanta Naik, 46.

Shreeram has been living in Dubai for the last 16 years. He said he will continue taking part in the draw. “You don’t know what will happen until you try,” he said.

A resident of the UAE for the past 30 years, Habib took part in raffle draws infrequently. After her son’s encouragement, she purchased an entry into this past weekend’s draw for Dh100 million.

“My son had been messaging me repeatedly, saying I should enter and that he had a very strong feeling I would win that day. So we went to the Emirates Draw website and myself, my husband and daughter each chose our numbers. I haven’t won anything significant like this before. It just feels so surreal,” she said.

The interior designer intends on sharing the winnings with her family and giving a generous amount to the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL).

“The charity tirelessly provides access to treatment to children suffering from cancer at no cost and our support is vital right now,” she added.

Slovenian expat Uros Milovanovic was in disbelief when he received the Emirates Draw email, informing he had won Dh77,777. He said he spent his night unable to sleep as he repeatedly checked the email and replayed the broadcast to confirm that he had indeed won.

“I really couldn’t believe it at first. I kept checking to make sure it was real. I’m so grateful that I was one of the winners. I’m going to share this with my family and I hope to donate some of my winnings to charities in Serbia, with which we have long standing relationships. If anything remains I might treat myself, but my priority is my family and to help where I can,” he added.