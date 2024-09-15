UAE: Incorrect birth certificate details? How to apply for a revised document

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Your birth certificate is an important document that establishes your identity and is essential for various legal purposes and official processes.

Sometimes, though, there may be instances where you might need to update or correct the information on your birth certificate—whether due to errors in the original certificate, changes in personal details, or other reasons that require revision.

In the UAE, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) can help you with this, offering a service that allows you to request necessary changes and obtain a revised certificate that accurately represents your details.

If you're a parent and need to update your child's birth certificate, you can also do so through EHS and MoHAP. By making sure that the birth certificate of your child is correct, it helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions.

To help you navigate this process, here's a step-by-step guide on how to update or correct your or your child's birth certificate:

Eligibility

This service is available for UAE citizens and expats.

Requirements

If you wish to update details on your birth certificate or request a revised document, here are the requirements you’ll need to present:

Start by bringing your original passport and Emirates ID, along with copies of these documents. If you're changing your name due to marriage and your marriage happened outside the UAE, you’ll also need to provide your original marriage certificate, and it must be attested.

Don't forget to bring your original birth certificate. If you've lost it, a police statement will be acceptable. Additionally, if you’re requesting a name change, you’ll need letters from both the Consulate and the relevant court.

Name change for babies

If you're a UAE citizen looking to change the name of your newborn already listed in the family book, you'll need to provide a "No Objection" letter from the General Department of Nationality addressed to the Preventive Medicine Department.

On the other hand, if you're an expat wanting to change your newborn's name, you'll need a "No Objection" letter from the consulate of your baby’s home country, confirming the name change. Additionally, you'll need the original certificate from the Preventive Medicine Department. Be sure to submit your request at the same preventive medical centre where the original birth certificate was issued.

How to apply

You can request to modify or request for a new birth certificate for you or your child through the MoHAP website (moh.gov.ae)

Log in using your UAE Pass

Click 'Services'

Click 'Birth and Death Certificate'

Photo: MoHAP website

Click 'Birth Certificates' then choose 'Modification of Birth Certificate Details'

Fill in the information required, such as your date of birth and your child's Qaid number.

You can also do it through the MoHAP app by following these simple steps:

Tap 'Services'