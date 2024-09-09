UAE: How to visit Sharjah Rain Room; buy tickets online, prices, all you need to know

Other than contribution towards the construction, individuals can also donate towards maintaining mosques and providing amenities in the premises
Are you one of those who enjoys the rain but doesn't like to get wet? There is a place that residents as well as tourists visiting the country can visit to get this unique experience.
In the Sharjah Rain Room, visitors can walk through a downpour but not get drenched.
The immersive installation, supported by the Sharjah Art Foundation, uses high-end technology where trigger sensors will pause the water from falling onto you when it detects any motion. The installation uses 2,500 litres of self-cleaning recycled water.
Here is everything you need to know about visiting the Sharjah Rain Room:
The Sharjah Rain Room is open from 9am to 9pm from Saturday to Thursday and operates from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, according to the official website.
There are several types of tickets available for adults, children, students as well as teachers. Entry for people of determination (PoD) with one companion is free.
There are discounted tickets if visiting in a group and you can contact the venue on +971065610095 or rainroom@sharjahart.org
The venue is located 10km from Sahara Centre in Sharjah, and it takes about 15-20 minutes to reach the venue.
