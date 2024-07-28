UAE: How to share your du, e&, Virgin Mobile data, credits

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Online mobile recharge is growing increasingly popular due to its convenience and other aspects such as instant service and 24-hour availability. For UAE residents, this trend extends to an even more practical feature: the ability to effortlessly share data and credit with friends and family.

Telecom operators in the country provides residents a streamlined and straightforward process to transfer local balance or share data.

Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service:

du balance transfer

If you're using a du postpaid or prepaid SIM card, you can transfer balance to anyone who is also a du user by taking the following steps:

Dial *121* on your phone.

Add the recipient's mobile number, then put *

Enter the amount you wish to send, then tap #.

For example, if you want to send Dh50 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121*0501234567*50#

Likewise, you can also transfer credit by doing the following:

Dial *121#.

Enter the mobile number you wish to send credit to, then put *

Enter the amount, then tap #.

If you wish to transfer Dh20 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *121#0512345678*20#. You will then receive a text message from du to confirm the transfer.

Sending balance from your du SIM card to family and friends who are using e& SIM card is also possible. Simply do the following:

Dial *121* on your mobile phone

Add the e& number you wish to transfer balance to.

Specify the amount you wish to transfer, then put a #. If you wish to send Dh50 to a friend whose number is 0501234567, you’ll dial *121*0501234567*50#.

Tap the call button to initiate the transfer.

du data sharing

du offers a 'Family Circle' exclusive data sharing bundle that allows you to share data. If you have a Data Sharing Bundle active on your Family Circle, you can share the data allowance to the members of the same plan.

e& credit transfer

Transferring credit from your e& account to another phone number is quick and easy. Simply:

Type *100* on your phone.

Type the mobile number you wish to sent credit to.

Specify the amount you wish to send, then press #.

For example, if you want to transfer Dh10 to mobile number 050 123 4567, you need to send this command: *100*0501234567*13#.

Similarly, you can also share credit through e& UAE app.

Go to e& app.

Tap 'Home'.

Choose 'More/Edit'

Tap either 'Transfer now' or 'Transfer later'

Scroll down and choose 'Send Credit'

Type in the number you wish to send balance to.

Type in the amount you wish to send or choose the amount options shown at the page, starting from Dh5 to Dh200.

Tap 'Continue'.

Hit 'Send'.

e& data sharing

You can share data by sending the following command:

Dial#100*recipient's phone number*data in MB#.