UAE: How to rent a car without credit card; pay-later option, documents explained

Renting a car in the UAE without a credit card is possible. While major international rental brands usually rely on credit cards for verification and security, many local rental companies offer flexible options that allow you to book and drive using cash, debit cards, or prepaid payment methods.

Since these options carry higher risk for rental companies, they typically require more identification, larger deposits, and mandatory insurance add-ons.

Who can rent without a credit card?

Whether you’re a tourist visiting for a few days or a resident who prefers alternative payment methods, you can rent a vehicle without a credit card in the UAE. However, this option is mostly offered by smaller, locally owned rental agencies rather than large international chains. These companies often have more flexible policies, as long as renters meet their requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

How to rent a car without a credit card

Cash payments Paying in cash removes the need for a credit check and is popular with renters who prefer straightforward, immediate payment. However, cash bookings almost always involve a higher security deposit, mandatory insurance from the rental company, and additional paperwork. These requirements help protect the agency from potential damage or late returns, and they can make cash rentals slightly more expensive overall. Debit cards Debit cards are another alternative. Just make sure you have enough funds to cover the rental fee. Prepaid cards Some rental agencies also use prepid cards. Just load the necessary amount onto the card before the rental period and use it just like a debit card. Some agencies accept prepaid cards for vehicle bookings, offering added flexibility for travellers who don’t use traditional banking. Pay-later bookings Some rental companies allow customers to reserve a vehicle online without paying upfront. With this option, you secure your booking using minimal details and pay when you arrive in the UAE or when you go the agency to pick up the car or when the car is delivered to you. This is convenient for travellers planning ahead who don’t want to authorise a credit card hold.

Requirements to rent a car without a credit card

Depending on the company and your residency status, you may need to provide extra documents such as:

For tourists:

Passport

International driving licence

Bank statements to show you have sufficient funds. Some companies might require 3-6 months, depending on the kind of car you're looking to rent

Return flight

For residents

Passport (both for tourists and residents)

Emirates ID/visa copy

Driving licence

Proof of residence such as Dewa bills

Bank statements to show you have sufficient funds. Some companies might require 3-6 months, depending on the kind of car you're looking to rent.

What’s the minimum age to rent a car?

Most rental agencies set the minimum age at 21 years to rent a standard car. For premium or high-performance vehicles, the age limit is usually 25 years.