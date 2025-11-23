  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB clear.png28.2°C

UAE: How to rent a car without credit card; pay-later option, documents explained

While major international rental chains usually rely on credit cards for verification and security, many local rental companies offer flexible options

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 6:45 PM

Top Stories

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

New Hatta upgrades announced: Amphitheatre at dam’s highest point; strawberry farm expanded

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

'Predicting death' to fitness guru: Biohacker to help Dubai residents be 'ultimate humans'

'Predicting death' to fitness guru: Biohacker to help Dubai residents be 'ultimate humans'

Renting a car in the UAE without a credit card is possible. While major international rental brands usually rely on credit cards for verification and security, many local rental companies offer flexible options that allow you to book and drive using cash, debit cards, or prepaid payment methods.

Since these options carry higher risk for rental companies, they typically require more identification, larger deposits, and mandatory insurance add-ons.

Who can rent without a credit card?

Recommended For You

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

How Dubai Airshow ensures spectators' safety during high-flying aerial displays

Facing verbal abuse at work in Dubai? Know your rights and legal protections

Facing verbal abuse at work in Dubai? Know your rights and legal protections

Team Elphaba or Team Glinda? Here's how to nail the perfect outfit for either side

Team Elphaba or Team Glinda? Here's how to nail the perfect outfit for either side

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

Israeli military kills 13 in Lebanon strike, says 'Hamas terrorists' eliminated

 

Whether you’re a tourist visiting for a few days or a resident who prefers alternative payment methods, you can rent a vehicle without a credit card in the UAE. However, this option is mostly offered by smaller, locally owned rental agencies rather than large international chains. These companies often have more flexible policies, as long as renters meet their requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

How to rent a car without a credit card

  1. Cash payments

    Paying in cash removes the need for a credit check and is popular with renters who prefer straightforward, immediate payment. However, cash bookings almost always involve a higher security deposit, mandatory insurance from the rental company, and additional paperwork.

    These requirements help protect the agency from potential damage or late returns, and they can make cash rentals slightly more expensive overall.

  2. Debit cards

    Debit cards are another alternative. Just make sure you have enough funds to cover the rental fee.

  3. Prepaid cards

    Some rental agencies also use prepid cards. Just load the necessary amount onto the card before the rental period and use it just like a debit card. Some agencies accept prepaid cards for vehicle bookings, offering added flexibility for travellers who don’t use traditional banking.

  4. Pay-later bookings

    Some rental companies allow customers to reserve a vehicle online without paying upfront. With this option, you secure your booking using minimal details and pay when you arrive in the UAE or when you go the agency to pick up the car or when the car is delivered to you. This is convenient for travellers planning ahead who don’t want to authorise a credit card hold.

Requirements to rent a car without a credit card

Depending on the company and your residency status, you may need to provide extra documents such as:

For tourists:

  • Passport

  • International driving licence

  • Bank statements to show you have sufficient funds. Some companies might require 3-6 months, depending on the kind of car you're looking to rent

  • Return flight

For residents

  • Passport (both for tourists and residents)

  • Emirates ID/visa copy

  • Driving licence

  • Proof of residence such as Dewa bills

  • Bank statements to show you have sufficient funds. Some companies might require 3-6 months, depending on the kind of car you're looking to rent.

What’s the minimum age to rent a car?

Most rental agencies set the minimum age at 21 years to rent a standard car. For premium or high-performance vehicles, the age limit is usually 25 years.