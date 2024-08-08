UAE: How to renew passports in 3 steps for citizens living abroad

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 8:30 AM

If you're living outside the UAE and have noticed that your passport is expired or nearing expiration, fear not! Through UAEICP, Emiratis can easily renew their passports in just three simple steps while abroad.

This service is designed for individuals away from the country for medical or educational reasons, allowing them to renew their expired passports easily. Once processed, the renewed passports will be delivered to the UAE Embassy in their current location for pickup.

For applicants over 15 years of age, both a signature and fingerprint must be present on the ID card in order to issue the passport and valid passport must be available for less than 6 months.

In July 2024, the Emirates passport's validity has been extended from 5 to 10 years for individuals aged 21 and older. This will also reduce a customer's journey to the passport office from two trips to just one trip, supporting the government's efforts to streamline bureaucracy and save time for citizens. Citizens can apply for the new service when their existing passports expire, or until all its pages are fully used, whichever happens earlier.

Emiratis can renew their passports while abroad through the UAEICP website (www.icp.gov.ae) or smart application, by following the following steps:

1. Log in to your account using digital ID

2. Choose the service for renewing citizens’ passports

For those abroad:

3. Submit the application, review and update the retrieved data and pay the fees.

4. Receive the original passport by choosing a service (delivery to the specified address - UAE Embassy).

The applicant must provide all required information and ensure that the data is entered accurately.

1.Ensure that all information entered in the registration application is accurate and correct before submitting payment to avoid any delays in processing your transaction.

2. Accurate and valid registration application data guarantees timely completion of your transaction.

3. Verify that the phone number, email address, and delivery method provided in the registration application are correct.

4. Please note that the data submitted will be subject to review and audit by the Commission.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can contact: 600522222

The passport is issued electronically 48 hours after receiving and accepting the service request that meets the conditions.

Required documents

Recent personal photos that meet the approved standards

Personal photo criteria: