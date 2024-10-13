Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE: How to pay traffic fines in Ajman

Whether you're a resident or a visitor, understanding how to efficiently settle your fines can save you time and stress

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 8:03 PM

Top Stories

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Traffic fines in the UAE can vary quite a bit. Whether it's a speeding violation, a forgotten seatbelt, or accidentally parking in a restricted zone, some traffic fines in the country are minor, but others can have a serious impact on your driving record.

The seriousness of these fines highlights the importance of adhering to traffic laws, as they not only promote road safety but also ensure a smooth driving experience for everyone.


Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

Sharjah-bound flight reports hydraulic failure, lands safely at India's Trichy airport

UK man who helped wife take own life can still inherit estate, court rules

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

 

However, if you ever find yourself needing to pay a fine, it can feel overwhelming at first. Fortunately, in Ajman, the process is actually quite simple and hassle-free.Whether you're a resident or a visitor, understanding how to efficiently settle your fines can save you time and stress.

To make things easier, it's always a good idea to check your traffic fines regularly, especially after any driving incidents or if you've heard about possible violations. Keeping an eye on them lets you take care of any fines quickly.


Here's a guide on how to pay your traffic fines in Ajman:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ajman police website

To pay your traffic fines in Ajman online, visit the Ajman Police website. Here’s how you can do it:

  • Visit the Ajman Police website (www.ajmanpolice.gov.ae)
  • Click 'E-Services'
  • Click ‘Traffic Services’

  • Select ‘Pay Fines’

  • Scroll down and click on the ‘Start Service’ button

  • You will be then directed to a page where you will be asked to log in
  • Log in using your UAE Pass to access the website and pay your fines
  • Fill in your required information such as your driving licence details

AjmanOne app

You can also pay your traffic fines through the AjmanOne app. Just follow these simple steps:

  • Install the app on your phone
  • Log in to the app using your UAE Pass
  • In the dashboard, tap 'Ajman Police'

  • Tap 'Police Fine Payments’

  • Fill in your information such as your plate number, licence number, and traffic code

  • Tap 'View Fines'

  • After that, you'll be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment goes through, you’ll get a confirmation from both the app and your bank. After it’s cleared, just check the app, and it’ll show that you have no more fines.

MOI website

You can also pay your traffic fines in Ajman by visiting the Ministry of Interior (MOI) website. Just follow these simple steps:

  • Go to MOI website (moi.gov.ae)
  • Tap 'E-Services'
  • Tap 'Traffic & Licensing'

  • Go to 'Payment of Traffic Fines'

  • Tap 'Start Service'
  • Sign in with your UAE Pass
  • You will then be directed to 'Traffic Fines Payment' page
  • Fill in the required information such as your Traffic profile number, plate number, licence number, and Emirates ID

  • You will be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment is cleared, you will receive a confirmation from MOI and your bank.

MOI app

You can also pay your traffic fines in Ajman via the MOI app. Simply do the following:

  • Log in to the app using your UAE Pass
  • Tap 'Traffic Fines Payment'

  • Input your information such as your traffic control number, licence number, plate number, and Emirates ID

  • Tap 'View fines'
  • You will be taken to a payment page where you can pick your preferred payment method. Once your payment is cleared, you will receive a confirmation from MOI and your bank.

Emirates vehicle gate website

  • Register or log in to the website using your UAE Pass or your email

  • Click 'Pay Traffic Fines'

  • Fill in your vehicle plate number, traffic code number, or driving licence number
  • Submit your details
  • You will then be directed to a page where you can see your outstanding fines
  • Pay online using your credit card or debit card.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story