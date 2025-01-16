UAE: How to get night work permit in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Night time traffic on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road

Do you run a business that requires operations outside of regular working hours? If you operate in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a night work permit is required for employees working in specific industries or roles during nighttime hours, typically defined as working between 9pm and 6am. The permit is aimed at ensuring workers' safety, well-being, and compliance with labour laws.

Each emirate has streamlined the process for obtaining this permit, making it quicker and simpler than ever. Whether you're conducting inventory management, maintenance, or other essential tasks in commercial stores or banks within closed shopping centres, this temporary permit provides the necessary authorisation to keep your business running smoothly after hours.

The permit is issued after the property management/owner and the Central Bank give them no objection. However, the night work permit in Dubai is valid for up to 14 days from the start date indicated in the application.

Night work permit in Dubai

Getting the permit in Dubai requires just one working day. To save time, submit details of all subsidiary companies and employee data in a single request using the Dubai Police digital channels.

Documents required

You need to provide the establishment's permit or shopping mall permit and complete a form on the Dubai Police website. The form requires details such as the Emirates ID, email addresses, contracting company name, work category, work type, and shop name. Additionally, you will need to select the date and time. The same steps need to be repeated for each number of workers that would be working.

The permit is intended for maintenance work, inventory management, billboard installation, or cinematography and must not be used for commercial activities.

Service fees:

Service fee: Dh100

Knowledge fee: Dh10

Innovation fee: Dh10

The service fee can be paid in cash, through Debit Card (Master, Visa), or via Apple Pay.

The permit could be obtained through

Dubai Police App (iOS and Android) Dubai Police Website Smart Police Stations Police Stations