UAE: How to get inmate visit permit in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, there are three correctional institutions in Al Ain, Al Wathba, and Al Mafraq

Published: Wed 18 Dec 2024, 10:41 AM

Some residents could find themselves in the unfortunate position of having to visit a loved one — be it a family member or a friend — at a prison in the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, there are three correctional institutions in Al Ain, Al Wathba, and Al Mafraq, which are managed by the Abu Dhabi Police Correctional and Penal Institutions Department.

The morning visiting hours in Al Ain and Al Wathba are from 8am to 2pm for all days of the week, except Friday. On Fridays, the timings are from 8am to 12pm. Evening visiting hours are on Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 3pm to 5pm.

The visiting hours for the welfare institutions in Al Mafraq are from 8am to 2pm on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, and from 8am to 12pm on Friday. Evening visiting hours are from 3pm to 5pm.

Here is how visitors can get an inmate visit permit in the Capital city.

Documents required

While applying for the permit, applicants need to submit the following documents on Abu Dhabi's TAMM website.

  • Permission from the Public Prosecution in case the visit is other than first degree, in which the details of the visitor and the inmate are indicated.
  • Original valid ID card or valid passport (applicants need to provide original in case of no identity card)
  • Valid passport

The process takes up to about 25 minutes on the website.

Cost

The application is free of cost.

Requirements

Those applying for the permit must keep in mind the following requirements:

  • If the inmate's mother wishes to visit him/her, she must show the birth certificate or original family book. This has to be shown for the first time only.
  • If the inmate's wife wishes to visit him, then she needs to submit the original marriage contract or original family book. This is required to be submitted for the first time only.
  • If the inmate's relatives wants to visit him/her, who are other than the first degree or a friend, then they must submit permission from the Public Prosecution. This must be an internal approval. The visiting time is on the Sunday of every week.
  • Embassies' employees and lawyers should provide proof that they are representatives or consuls accredited by the embassy before visiting.
  • All types of visitors must adhere to the visiting times approved by the Directorate of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.

