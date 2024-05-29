UAE: How to get a tour guide license; fees, process explained

Dubai: Scholarships for outstanding Emirati students; eligibility, required documents, all you need to know
A guide to what the programme means, who can apply, its benefits, and the participating schools
Regardless of the season in the UAE, a group of tourists might always be spotted around, sightseeing while they capture memories on their phones. Whether on the country's magnificent dunes or under its glimmering skyscrapers, the rush of tourists is never-ending, be it during Ramadan or peak summers.
Along with this comes the high demand for tour guides, which is expected to grow in 2024 and open up 23,500 vacancies.
Different emirates offer diverse courses for individuals wishing to attain a license and become a professional tour guide. From the required qualifications to course fees, here is a guide to becoming a tour guide in the UAE.
For those wishing to become tour guides in Dubai, the government offers a licensing program that is completely online, providing flexibility to those wishing to apply.
This is open to people over 18 years of age. The programme will be offered in English and Mandarin.
Documents required:
Cost:
The entire process takes up to one business day.
Process:
For those trying to pursue this career option in Sharjah, the city's Commerce and Tourism Development Authority provides a number of programs for aspiring tour guides, who must be above the age of 18. These are:
Requirements:
To obtain a tour guide license in Abu Dhabi, residents can do it through the TAMM platform. The assessments fall under the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism.
The process is free of charge for UAE nationals and children of Emirati mothers. For expats, a fee of Dh2,700 will be charged.
Documents required:
Process:
Ajman's government has also introduced a licensing system for tour guides. Those willing to apply must be at least 18 years of age.
For new tour guides, it costs Dh3,255, and for tour guides licensed from other emirates, it costs Dh2,205.
For individuals, the following documents are required:
For businesses, the following documents are required:
Process:
