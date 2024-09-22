UAE: How to convert physical SIM to eSIM; fees, process explained

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

The highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup has officially arrived in stores across the UAE, and if you have upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, there’s an important detail you have to keep in mind: these models exclusively support eSIM technology.

It’s worth noting that the eSIM revolution isn’t limited to the iPhone 16; many other devices have also embraced this innovation, including the iPhone 15, Google Pixel Pro, Xiaomi 13, Huawei P40, Motorola Razr, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, among others.

One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device. This means you can easily switch between personal and work lines, making communication more convenient and efficient.

However, if you’re upgrading from a phone that only uses a physical SIM card, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to use your old SIM with your new device. Fortunately, in the UAE, you don't have to worry because transitioning to eSIM is simple and straightforward.

Major telecom companies in the country offer hassle-free services that allow you to convert your physical SIM to eSIM. Here's a guide to help you through the process:

Convert your physical du SIM

You can convert your physical du SIM as well as transfer your du eSIM to your iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max and any eSIM-compatible device by doing the following:

Instal the du app on your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, or any eSIM-compatible device you wish to activate the eSIM

Log into the du App

Tap the menu beside the mobile number

Tap ‘Manage your SIM

Pick the SIM you want to convert or transfer

Tap on 'Convert to eSIM' Or ‘Activate eSIM on this device’ to transfer

Verify your request using UAE PASS

Once you've verified it, the eSIM will be added to your device. If you are using a corporate number, then contact your corporate authorised signatory to get a eSIM

You can also transfer your eSIM to a new device by doing the following:

Instal the du app on you eSIM-compatible phone

Log into the du App

Tap the 3 dots menu beside the mobile number.

Tap on 'Manage your SIM'

Tap 'Activate eSIM on this device

Verify your request using UAE PASS

Your eSIM will be added once you've confirmed and authenticated your account

Tap 'Add' to confirm the eSIM installation

Tap 'Activate' to successfully instal your eSIM on your new device

Once your eSIM has been added to your phone, you can start using your mobile number and enjoy the services offered by du.

Likewise, you can convert your physical SIM or transfer your eSIM on iPhone or iPad by taking these steps:

Connect to a Wi-Fi to start the process

Sign into your new iPhone or iPad with the same Apple ID as your old iPhone or iPad and go to Sett ings > Cellular

Tap ‘Add eSIM’ to transfer a mobile number from one device to another device

You can also do so by doing the following:

Tap ‘Set up cellular’ to transfer a mobile number from your old device if you are setting up a new device

Select your mobile number and tap 'Convert to eSIM' if you want to convert the SIM on the same device

A du webpage will be opened on your iPhone or iPad where you can log in with your du user name and password, then tap 'next'

Agree on terms and conditions, then continue.

Your eSIM will be activated as you set up your device. Once the activation is complete, you’ll receive an SMS on your mobile number and an email to your registered address.

Transfer your physical e& SIM to eSIM

Instal the e& app your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, or any eSIM-compatible device you wish to activate the eSIM

Log into the e& UAE App with your UAE PASS

Select 'Profile' and Tap 'Your Accounts'

Tap ‘Manage’ and tap 'My SIM cards'

If you have more than one SIM cards, pick the SIM you want to convert or transfer

Select ‘Replace SIM/Switch to eSIM’

Choose the option that applies

Once the process is completed, you will then receive a notification from e& informing you of the status of your request.

