UAE: How to check your labour contract details online, review terms and agreements

Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan
In the UAE, it is important to ensure that your labour contract matches the terms outlined in your offer letter.
Your labour contract is an important document that outlines the terms and conditions between you and your employer. It also specifies important details such as job responsibilities, working hours, salary, benefits, and termination clauses.
Regularly reviewing your contract helps you stay informed of any changes in your employment terms and prevents potential disputes. Most importantly, checking that your contract aligns with your offer letter or initial agreements ensures that you receive the benefits and entitlements promised during your hiring process, such as overtime pay, leave allowances, and end-of-service benefits.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
You can access your employment contract online through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website. If you already have a physical copy of your contract and simply want to check it online, you can also do so.
Here's how you can check your labour contract:
If you're unsure about your labour information, you can contact Mohre at 600590000. When you call, you'll need to provide your Emirates ID number for verification. Once confirmed, they will share all your labour contract details over the phone.
ALSO READ:
Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan
To avail the membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities
This 10-year residency provides security and stability, allowing individuals to build and advance their careers within the gaming sector
The accuracy of the document helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions
This card grants you access to a range of healthcare services and helps make medical care more affordable at government hospitals
'Hayat' is a national system to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue according to international standards and practices
Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city
One among many governmental initiatives for new mothers is the maternity leave policy that is applicable across the public and private sector