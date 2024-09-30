UAE: How to check your labour contract details online, review terms and agreements

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:35 PM

In the UAE, it is important to ensure that your labour contract matches the terms outlined in your offer letter.

Your labour contract is an important document that outlines the terms and conditions between you and your employer. It also specifies important details such as job responsibilities, working hours, salary, benefits, and termination clauses.

Regularly reviewing your contract helps you stay informed of any changes in your employment terms and prevents potential disputes. Most importantly, checking that your contract aligns with your offer letter or initial agreements ensures that you receive the benefits and entitlements promised during your hiring process, such as overtime pay, leave allowances, and end-of-service benefits.

You can access your employment contract online through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website. If you already have a physical copy of your contract and simply want to check it online, you can also do so.

Here's how you can check your labour contract:

Mohre website

Go to Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) website (mohre.gov.ae)

Click ‘Services’ at the top of the site

From the menu, select 'View Approved Contract'

You can view your employment contract by typing in either your Emirates ID or transaction number

If you want to search it through your Emirates ID, click 'Search by person data'

Click 'Request OTP/Get OTP' then enter the OTP sent to your mobile number

Once done, click 'View My Contract' where you will see all relevant details pertaining to your employment contract

Mohre app