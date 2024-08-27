UAE: How to apply for free parking permit for people of determination

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 2:33 PM

The UAE is continuously implementing new policies for people of determination. From introducing the Sanad card to offering discounts on services like taxi rides in Dubai – a wide range of measures have been implemented to make life easier for people of determination.

One such thing is a free parking permit, which is extremely easy to apply for. The entire process is easy and does not take much time. This can also be done online. There is no fee for this process.

Take a look at the process in detail, below. It is simple and consists of just five steps:

Process

1. In order to issue a parking permit, first head to the Ministry of Interior website and select 'Issuance of Parking Permits for People of Determination' from the list of services. Click start service. Log in using your UAE Pass account.

2. You will be taken to another webpage – here click on 'New Request'.

3. Here, you will be asked to fill in the applicant's details. You will also be asked if you are applying for yourself or someone else.

a. If applying for yourself: