E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: How to apply for Egypt tourist visa; process, cost explained

Egypt has several natural attractions, which includes the longest river in the world – the Nile

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:32 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 2:58 PM

Loved having Koshary in the UAE but now want to taste the real deal? The Middle East offers a wide variety of delicacies, among which Egyptian food always stands out.

The country also boasts a rich history and culture, with the Great Pyramids being one of the world's most popular monuments.


Aside from that, Egypt has several natural attractions, which includes the longest river in the world – the Nile.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


If you're planning to head to this destination, here's how you can apply for a tourist visa.

Process

To apply for a tourist visa to Egypt, one has to go through the Egyptian embassy or consulate in the UAE. The steps are detailed below:

1. Set up an appointment at the embassy/consulate

2. Fill the visa application form (available here: https://dubai.egyptconsulates.org/new-forms/visas.html) and print it out.

3. Submit the required documents with the application form at the embassy/consulate. Pay the application fees.

After you submit your documents along with your passport, you can pick it up from the embassy/consulate once your application has been approved.

Cost

You can get two types of tourist visas. Here is how much they cost:

1. Single Entry Tourist Visa: Dh110

2. Multiple Entry Tourist Visa: Dh210

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living