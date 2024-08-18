UAE: How to apply for a social care professional licence in Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Around half-a-million Egyptian expats reside in the UAE, according to some reports
Have you been a psychologist in your home country, and wish to practise in the UAE? Or are you a practising professional who now wishes to be licensed in another emirate?
To practice a social care profession in UAE, you need to be licensed by the competent authority in different emirates. Read on to know the documents required, validity, conditions, and steps to apply for a licence in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
To practice a social care profession in the emirate, you need to apply for a licence from the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). To do so, you need to have at least 2 years of experience in the social profession. Practising the profession in Sharjah without a social worker licence will result in a fine of Dh5000.
Social care professionals that can obtain the licence include social workers, counseling pyschologist, psychotherapist, school psychologist, marital-family psychologist, criminal psychologist, behavioural analyst, behavioural analyst assistant, behaviour analyst doctor, occupational therapist, special education teacher.
Steps
Required documents
Further conditions
Fees
To practice a social care profession in the emirate, you need to apply for a licence (valid for 2 years) from the Community Development Authority (CDA). To do so, you need to have at least 1 year of experience in the social profession.
Social care professionals that can obtain the licence include social worker, social counsellor, social therapist (behavioural analyst, assistant behavioural analyst, psychologist, assistant psychologist), and special education (special education teacher, learning support teacher)
Steps
Documents required
To obtain primary source verification of qualifications and work experience, the following documents must be submitted to Dataflow through their website:
After training for certain additional categories, and receiving results from Ministry of Education and Dataflow, the following documents are required:
Further conditions
The service to apply for a social worker licence is free in the emirate of Dubai.
Those wishing to practice a social care profession in Abu Dhabi must apply for a licence (valid for a year) from the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development. The applicant can apply through the TAMM website. The service is free in the emirate.
Steps
Required Documents
