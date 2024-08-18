UAE: How to apply for a social care professional licence in Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:39 PM

Have you been a psychologist in your home country, and wish to practise in the UAE? Or are you a practising professional who now wishes to be licensed in another emirate?

To practice a social care profession in UAE, you need to be licensed by the competent authority in different emirates. Read on to know the documents required, validity, conditions, and steps to apply for a licence in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah

To practice a social care profession in the emirate, you need to apply for a licence from the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD). To do so, you need to have at least 2 years of experience in the social profession. Practising the profession in Sharjah without a social worker licence will result in a fine of Dh5000.

Social care professionals that can obtain the licence include social workers, counseling pyschologist, psychotherapist, school psychologist, marital-family psychologist, criminal psychologist, behavioural analyst, behavioural analyst assistant, behaviour analyst doctor, occupational therapist, special education teacher.

Steps

Apply through the website through UAE Pass, or customer happiness centre through Emirates ID reader.

Submit application to administration with required documents

Within 14 days of submitting application, the administration will submit application to committee.

Once the committee receives the application, a decision shall be issued within 14 days after review.

Required documents

Copy of valid passport, family book, Emirates ID for Emiratis

Copy of valid passport, valid residency proof, Emirates ID for residents

Copy of accredited academic qualifications

Copy of transcript

Copy of equivalency report issued on university degree outside the country

Scientific experience certificates of last 2 years

Scientific qualifications and practical experience verification report issued by Dataflow

Good conduct and behaviour report issued by authorities

Additional documents may be requested by the department

Further conditions

The applicant must have full legal capacity, and not have been convicted for a crime against honour or honesty

If the applicant is not a citizen, he/she must hold a residence permit by the establishment through which he currently practices the profession

The applicant must pass an evaluation test by the committee, and non-citizens must enroll in a course on the customs, traditions and culture of UAE for no less than 5 hours

Fees

Licence application - Free

Evaluation test - Dh1,000

Social profession licence service fee - Dh300

Issuance of a social profession licence card - Dh100

Dubai

To practice a social care profession in the emirate, you need to apply for a licence (valid for 2 years) from the Community Development Authority (CDA). To do so, you need to have at least 1 year of experience in the social profession.

Social care professionals that can obtain the licence include social worker, social counsellor, social therapist (behavioural analyst, assistant behavioural analyst, psychologist, assistant psychologist), and special education (special education teacher, learning support teacher)

Steps

Applicants can submit their application and documents to the authority's email: professional.licensing@cda.gov.ae.

First, the applicant must obtain verification from Dataflow, and then submit the application to CDA.

If the application is complete, they are required to take a professional licensing examination at British University Dubai. If the applicant belongs to certain additional categories mentioned below, they are also required to join an intensive training program in the university and obtain a certificate.

After the test results are out, a professional licensing committee meeting will be held, and if all documents are in order and test result is favourable, the initial approval will be issued.

The applicant must then submit an employment contract.

Finally, the applicant has to give the oath, and the licence will be sent to the applicant by email.

Documents required

To obtain primary source verification of qualifications and work experience, the following documents must be submitted to Dataflow through their website:

Passport copy

CV

Copy of highest academic degree

CDA application form

Letter of authorisation

Experience letter (last 3 years)

Copy of professional licence (if available)

After training for certain additional categories, and receiving results from Ministry of Education and Dataflow, the following documents are required:

CDA Licensure Application form

Photo (.jpg format)

Valid passport copy

Valid Emirates ID copy

Academic degrees copy (including the copy of attested translation)

Academic transcript copy

Equalization report copy by the Ministry of Education, UAE

A resident of Dubai must obtain a Good Conduct Certificate issued by Dubai Police. A non-Dubai resident can obtain the certificate from the police department of respective emirate or country of residence ( if the applicant has been residing for less than 6 months in Dubai)

Dataflow report

A training certificate from the British University if he applies for a license for certain additional categories (Behaviour analyst, assistant behaviour analyst, assistant psychologist, learning support teacher)