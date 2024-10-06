UAE: How to activate eSIM on Apple Watch

Photo: AFP

The UAE is a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and a thriving fitness culture. Whether you're in the heart of the city or exploring the scenic beauty of the desert, technology plays an important role in daily life.

When you're out for a run and tracking your progress, or listening to music while working out at the gym, carrying your phone can feel like a hassle. That’s why many of us prefer to leave it at home and just take our Apple Watch along for the ride.

However, without your phone, you might miss important calls or texts. Which is why it's important to activate eSIM on your Apple Watch. With eSIM activated on your watch, you can make calls, send text messages, and use data without needing to carry your phone.

By doing this, you can enjoy the freedom of leaving your phone behind without sacrificing your connectivity.

Major telecom companies in the UAE offer hassle-free services that allow you to activate your eSIM on your Apple Watch. Here's a guide to help you through the process:

Du

Activating your Du eSIM on your Apple Watch is quick and easy. Simply do the following:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Start pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone

Select 'Cellular Setup'

Once both devices are already paired, go to the Watch app and select 'Cellular'

Log in to your du app

Accept the terms and conditions

Tap 'Subscribe'.

You will then receive a text message confirming that the eSIM activation is complete

If you are using a corporate number, then contact your corporate authorized signatory to get a eSIM.

e&

By following these steps, you can activate your e& eSIM on your Apple Watch:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone

Start pairing your Apple Watch with your iPhone

Select 'Cellular Setup'

Log in to your e& app using your UAE Pass

Accept the terms and conditions

You will receive a text message once the eSIM activation is complete

Virgin mobile