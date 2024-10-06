UAE: How to activate eSIM on Apple Watch

The cost of the service starts at Dh30, depending on the type and complexity of the required tests
The UAE is a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and a thriving fitness culture. Whether you're in the heart of the city or exploring the scenic beauty of the desert, technology plays an important role in daily life.
When you're out for a run and tracking your progress, or listening to music while working out at the gym, carrying your phone can feel like a hassle. That’s why many of us prefer to leave it at home and just take our Apple Watch along for the ride.
However, without your phone, you might miss important calls or texts. Which is why it's important to activate eSIM on your Apple Watch. With eSIM activated on your watch, you can make calls, send text messages, and use data without needing to carry your phone.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
By doing this, you can enjoy the freedom of leaving your phone behind without sacrificing your connectivity.
Major telecom companies in the UAE offer hassle-free services that allow you to activate your eSIM on your Apple Watch. Here's a guide to help you through the process:
Activating your Du eSIM on your Apple Watch is quick and easy. Simply do the following:
By following these steps, you can activate your e& eSIM on your Apple Watch:
Activating your Virgin Mobile eSIM on your Apple Watch is a simple and convenient way to stay connected on the go. Simply do the following:
Activating an eSIM on your Apple Watch is free for both Du and Virgin Mobile users. Meanwhile, if you’re with e&, you can enjoy your eSIM for free for the first six months. After that, there will be a monthly charge of Dh25. So, it’s a nice way to try it out before committing.
ALSO READ:
The cost of the service starts at Dh30, depending on the type and complexity of the required tests
There are different types of leasing opportunities available to business owners, ranging from setting up stalls to opening up restaurants
There are laws set in place aimed at ending overfishing, illegal, unreported and unregulated and destructive practices and implementing science-based management plans
School visits and activities are allowed to such places as long as they get the required approval from the Ministry of Education
This card serves as an official proof of employment and is also an important form of identification
It takes two working days to get a permit and residents can register for the application online
One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device
Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan