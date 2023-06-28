Watch: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Eid Al Adha well-wishers to Zabeel Palace

The country has slashed retail petrol prices by 21 fils per litre for the month of June across all three variants of Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus
Dubai's beloved Ruler — His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE — on Wednesday opened Zabeel Palace's doors to greet Eid Al Adha wishers.
Among the visitors that Sheikh Mohammed and his sons had received were sheikhs, ministers, senior civil and military officials.
Accepting greetings alongside the Dubai Ruler were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.
In this clip shared by the Dubai Media Office, the royal family is seen shaking the hands of officials in their uniforms and other guests:
Sheikh Mohammed also received ministers, senior figures, heads of department and government authorities, citizens, tribal representatives, and officials from Arab, Islamic and foreign countries.
The guests exchanged greetings with the family, wishing them continued good health and happiness.
