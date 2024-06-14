UAE: Yet to book your Eid holiday? Here is how much travel packages start from

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Haven’t booked a vacation package yet due to exorbitant prices? As the much-anticipated Eid Al Adha holidays approach, travellers still looking to book a getaway are finding that deals are scarce and prices are on the rise. However, there are still some attractive options available for those quick to act.

Many travel agencies have reserved a limited number of packages for people who are planning to book at the last minute. However, the packages start at Dh1,477 to Georgia. This package offers a budget-friendly option for those who can secure affordable flights separately or prefer to handle their own travel arrangements.

“Our packages to Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan are fully booked. However, we have a limited number of packages excluding air travel,” said Vishnu Gopal, travel consultant at WalksofDubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“We had kept aside a limited number of packages for last-minute booking. The high demand is driven by residents eager to take advantage of the long holiday weekend, which begins on Saturday,” added Vishnu.

Meanwhile, many agencies are offering travel packages to Caucasian countries with prices starting at Dh2,699, inclusive of air tickets, amenities, and excursions. “Travel to Caucasian countries from the UAE is extremely popular, and most are nearly fully booked with only limited seats remaining,” said Ahmed, from Best Travel Agency.

For Armenia, a package starts at Dh3,150 and for Azerbaijan, it starts at Dh 2,830. “The scheduled date for travel is on June 16 to June 19,” added Ahmed.

Industry executives are advising residents to act swiftly if they are still in search of a holiday deal. “Availability is diminishing rapidly, and prices are expected to climb as the departure date nears. We have a limited number of seats for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan starting at Dh2,299 inclusive of everything,” said Libin Varghese, sales head at Rooh Tourism.

“We have also a limited number of seats for travel to Salalah during the Eid Al Adha holidays. The travel is by bus and for four days. Because of the Khareef season, the place is highly in demand,” added Varghese.

Travel experts have suggested checking with multiple agencies and maintaining flexibility in travel dates and destinations to improve the chances of finding an open package.

“Many agencies have reserved packages to many destinations and it is good to compare the prices and reviews of them on Google,” said Deepak Kaushik, operations head, Tours on Board.

“We have very limited packages available for now for travel on June 14 and 15,” added Kaushik.