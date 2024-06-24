UAE school holidays: Free entry for children to Dubai Crocodile Park

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:10 PM

The Dubai Crocodile Park has allowed free entry for children aged up to 11 years during July and August when schools are closed for the summer break.

“Dubai Crocodile Park is passionate about inspiring the young minds of Dubai and is offering free admission to children during the July and August holidays,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Tickets to Dubai Crocodile Park cost Dh95 for adults and Dh75 for children during the year. However, children aged up to 3 years have free admission during the year.

Crocodiles, among the oldest creatures on Earth, play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance within their natural habitats. Currently, these creatures face numerous threats to their survival, including poaching, habitat loss, and climate change. Studies indicate that some species of crocodiles may face the risk of extinction if serious conservation measures are not implemented.

Dubai Crocodile Park announced the commencement of the annual nesting season in May, a remarkable time when female Nile Crocodiles lay their eggs in specially designated nesting areas within the park.