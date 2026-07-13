UAE public holidays: Will residents get a 3-day weekend in August for Prophet's birthday?

As temperatures soar and the scorching summer sets in, UAE residents may soon anticipate a potential long weekend. Residents may get a three-day break in late August, with the Prophet Muhammad's Birthday (PBUH) expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

According to the UAE public holidays list, the next break is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, corresponding to 12 Rabi Al Awwal in the Islamic calendar. However, like all other Islamic holidays, the exact date is subject to the official moon-sighting announcement.

Because the holiday falls midweek, it could be moved to Monday, August 24, under the UAE’s public holiday transfer system, creating a long weekend. If approved, employees would have a three-day weekend with the holiday on Monday and the regular weekend before. The long weekend, if confirmed, would come during the final week of the school summer break, with the 2026-27 academic year set to begin on August 31.

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How the holiday transfer rule works

The UAE Cabinet can move certain public holidays that fall during the week to the beginning or end of the week to create longer breaks. Such transfers are not automatic and require an official decision. According to a 2025 Cabinet Resolution, public holidays, except for Eid, can be moved to the beginning or end of the week

The Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday is among the occasions covered under the UAE’s public holiday calendar, but the final date and any change to the holiday will only be confirmed through an official announcement.

A 4-day break is possible with annual leave

If the holiday remains on Tuesday, residents may extend their break by taking annual leave on Monday in addition to the weekend. This would result in a four-day break, allowing employees to extend their time off.

The holiday remains subject to moon-sighting, with authorities expected to announce the final dates closer to the occasion.