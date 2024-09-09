E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Private sector employees to get paid holiday on Prophet’s birthday

Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:23 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:26 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Sunday, September 15 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also issued a circular announcing a public sector holiday for the occasion.


In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that's a four-day holiday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living