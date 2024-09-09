UAE: Private sector employees to get paid holiday on Prophet’s birthday

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 2:26 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Sunday, September 15 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also issued a circular announcing a public sector holiday for the occasion.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar.