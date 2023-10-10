UAE National Day: Sharjah Executive Council reviews proposal for 10-day celebrations

The Sharjah Executive Council has reviewed a proposal to organise a 10-day celebration of the UAE’s 52nd National Day.
Over 10 days, celebrations will take place in all cities and regions of Sharjah. Activities include marches and heritage, music, folklore, aerial, and entertainment shows. A variety of events, workshops, and competitions will promote the values of community and unity.
This came as Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, chaired a meeting of the Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday.
Last year, Sharjah hosted National Day festivities from November 24 to December 3.
The UAE National Day is celebrated on December 2 every year to commemorate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. To mark the occasion, employees of private and public sectors will get paid holidays on December 2 and 3.
