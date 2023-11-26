UAE National Day official show: Tickets go on sale; prices revealed

Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
UAE residents can now book tickets for the official National Day show. The 52nd UAE Union Day spectacle, which features “innovative technologies and breathtaking projections”, will run from December 5 to 12 at Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai.
Prices start from Dh300 for the 30-minute show, which narrates the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day. Tickets can be bought from the Union Day website. Doors open at 4pm for the show that starts at 6pm. All ticket holders must be seated by 5.40pm “due to the unique nature of the show”. Seating is on a first come, first served basis, with no specific seats allotted at the time of booking.
Symbolised through various elements of traditional Sadu weaving, the show will “illustrate the legacy of our ancestors and the relationship between tradition and technology, reflecting the shared commitment to nurturing and preserving our interconnected world”.
The show will be in Arabic and English, supported by “simultaneous translations” in French, Mandarin, Spanish and Russian.
ALSO READ:
Besides the highly anticipated Dubai Run and Dubai Ride, a host of new events, including the world's largest HIIT class and a skypool triathlon, are lined up for this year's DFC
Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
Recognising the signs of office burnout is the first step towards reclaiming a sense of balance and well-being
Here's a guide to reserving a campsite and the rules that campers must follow
The goal is not just to teach them to read but to instil in them a love for reading that will accompany them into adulthood
From ancient memory palaces to modern spaced repetition techniques, the toolkit for memory enhancement is diverse and adaptable
Corner walls, often overlooked, can be transformed into captivating focal points with the right decorating techniques
Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people worldwide