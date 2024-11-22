UAE National Day holiday: 4-day break for public sector employees

Photo: File

For the last public holiday of the year, government employees in the UAE will get a 4-day weekend for this year's National Day celebrations, now called Eid Al Etihad.

December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, will be paid holidays for those working in the public sector, the UAE Government announced on Friday.

When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, the National Day break becomes a four-day weekend.

Regular working hours at ministries and federal entities will resume on Wednesday, December 4, the government said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.

The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country's Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the "breathtaking natural landscapes" of Al Ain.

Every year, UAE citizens and expats celebrate National Day with fervour. Some families shell out more than Dh6,000 to mark the occasion with relatives and friends. "It's like preparing for a wedding," one Emirati told Khaleej Times.

Many also deck out their cars in UAE colours. Last year, authorities in the UAE issued guidelines for all those celebrating. From maintaining order on the roads to avoiding any disruptions in communal spaces, a guide was issued on the 'dont's' to be followed during the holiday.

Airfares on the rise

In October, popular visa-free destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Armenia, and the Maldives witnessed a significant increase in flight prices for the period of the UAE National Day long weekend.