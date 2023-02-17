UAE holidays: Will residents get paid leave for Israa Wal Miraj?

Oman and Kuwait have announced time off for public, private sector employees

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 4:03 PM

Both Oman and Kuwait have announced public holidays for Israa Wal Miraj. However, the UAE will not mark the occasion with a holiday.

Israa Wal Miraj is celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab 1444 in the Islamic calendar. It is the night that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to its destination the Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem.

The UAE announced back in 2019 that there would no longer be public holidays for Israa Wal Miraj. Instead, it was decided that the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr holidays would be longer.

Oman and Kuwait have announced that Sunday, February 19, 2023 will be a holiday for both public sector and private sector employees, according to the countries' news agencies.

