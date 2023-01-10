UAE holidays: Students of some private, public schools to get 21-day spring break

The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Public school pupils in the UAE will have three school holidays during the second and third terms of the current academic year. These include 21 days for the spring break, four days for Eid Al Fitr and four days for Eid Al Adha.
According to the school calendar for the second and third semesters, which was approved by the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), the spring break for students (which marks the end of the second semester) will last for 21 days, starting from Saturday, March 27 to Sunday, April 16. Pupils will be returning to schools for the third term on Monday, April 17.
For teachers, the spring break will last for 16 days, starting from April 1 to April 16. Teaching will resume on April 17.
The school calendar for the current academic year stated that the spring break is for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education (MoE).
As for the rest of the private schools that apply foreign curricula, the holiday for the remaining months of the current academic year will be either three consecutive weeks, according to each emirate and the specific dates, or two consecutive weeks and a third week. It is distributed throughout the academic year.
According to the official holiday calendar which was approved by the UAE Cabinet, Eid Al Fitr dates are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. According to astronomical calculations, this would be from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23. Actual dates are subject to moon-sighting.
Eid Al Adha holiday (Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha) will be from from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30.
The MoE school calendar specifies that the duration of the summer vacation for all schools in the country should not exceed 8.2 weeks, regardless of the curriculum followed.
The ministry sets the minimum number of school days in the year (at least 182 teaching days) as well as the approved calendar for the school year. The school year runs from late August until end of June.
