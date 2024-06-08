UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2024 holidays for private sector

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 5:45 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 6:08 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.

One paid holiday is given to mark Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam, on Dhul Hijjah 9, as per the Hijri calendar. This falls on Saturday, June 15, in the Gregorian calendar.

Three days off are granted for Eid Al Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, which is being observed from Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12 — or June 16 to 18 in the Gregorian calendar.

Employees in the public sector will also mark the holiday on the same dates.

The crescent of the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 was photographed from Abu Dhabi on Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, authorities in Saudi Arabia announced that the crescent Moon was spotted, indicating that the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah begins on June 7. For the kingdom, Eid Al Adha will also begin on June 16.