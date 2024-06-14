UAE: 640 mosques, halls allocated for Eid prayers in Sharjah

Photo: WAM

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 5:42 PM

The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department on Friday announced the allocation of 640 prayer halls and mosques in the emirate for Eid Al Adha prayers.

It also includes chapels designated for performing Eid prayers as well as some public squares in the emirate.

Prayer halls and mosques are across the cities and suburbs of the emirate, including 447 prayer halls and mosques in Sharjah and the Hamriya region, 106 in the central region, and 87 in the eastern region.

The department allocated a number of chapels and mosques for non-Arabic speakers, including Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English. It has also allocated simultaneous translation of the Eid sermon in sign language for people with hearing disabilities at the Imam Ahmed bin Hanbal Mosque in the Al Jazzat area.

The department emphasised coordination with the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Municipality, and other competent authorities in the emirate.

Prayer timings

Sharjah and Hamriya: 5.44am