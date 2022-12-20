New Year 2023: UAE announces official paid holiday for private sector

New rates announced on Thursday
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be an official paid holiday in the UAE for all private sector employees.
The holiday is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet decision on approved official holidays for government and private sectors.
More to follow
