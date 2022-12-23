New Year 2023: Dubai announces official paid holiday for govt employees

Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced that Sunday, January 1, 2023 will be an official holiday for the emirate's government departments.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Departments and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities will be excluded.
The circular issued by the department excluded bodies, departments, and institutions that have employees working in shifts, or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities. public regularly and steadily during the day off.
The Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai congratulated the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The authority also extended congratulations leaders of of other emirates, residents and the world.
