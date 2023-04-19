Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Top 7 places to catch fireworks this long weekend

Depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023

As the much-awaited Eid break is just around the corner, with residents across the country anticipating the long weekend full of delicious food, visiting friends and family, and coming together to celebrate after a month of fasting.

The break also marks the first long weekend of 2023; depending on when the Moon is sighted, residents could enjoy up to five days off to celebrate this year.

Every year, the UAE pulls out every stop possible to ensure its residents make the most out of the Eid break, and this year is all set to follow suit, with sales and discounts, free parkng and early salaries among the many treats residents can enjoy.

Among the exciting treats is the numerous firework shows available in the emirate, where visitors can witness breathtaking fireworks shows on the first two nights of Eid at various locations.

Here is our pick of the best places to catch a stunning firework show this Eid:

Dubai

1. Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen

Popular dining pop-up Etisalat by e& Beach Canteen will host a fireworks display starting at 9pm on its opening night on Friday, April 21. Part of the Dubai Food Festival, the event includes live entertainment, activities arranged by the local community, and an endless spread of dining options for food lovers to choose from.

2. Bluewaters

On Saturday, April 22, Bluewaters will host a fireworks show at 9pm. Located across the water from Dubai Marina and home to the largest observation wheel in the world, the popular attraction offers plenty for guests to do before observing the show.

3. The Beach, JBR

Another excellent vantage point, the Beach at JBR will also host a fireworks show at 9pm on Saturday, April 22.

4. Dubai Parks and Resorts

The leisure and entertainment complex will also light up with fireworks on April 22, with shows scheduled at 7pm and 9pm, making it the perfect spot to visit with your family to ring in the festival.

5. Global Village

The 27th season of the popular attraction is set to close on April 30 — but before that, guests are in store for an action-packed two weeks that includes daily fireworks shows from Friday, April 21.

The multicultural family destination announced its Eid Al Fitr programmes and timings on Wednesday. It has also announced an Eid market, which will be home to authentic Arabic pistachio ice cream, exquisite paintings by local artists, and an array of seasonal drinks.

Abu Dhabi

6. Yas Island

In the capital, highly popular attraction Yas Island will host back-to-back fireworks displays on the first two days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront, starting at 9pm.

7. Corniche Road

Residents and tourists can also watch the sky come alive for Eid Al Fitr from Abu Dhabi's Corniche Road.

