Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Prayer timings announced in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah

Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs in the country host special prayers shortly after sunrise

By Sahim Salim and SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 3:35 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 3:51 PM

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will meet tonight (April 20) to determine if the Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr 2023 is on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22. Residents in the country are enjoying the long weekend on the festive occasion from today (Thursday), as per the government circular.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. If the Moon is spotted tonight (Thursday), the holy month of Ramadan will have lasted for 29 days. Eid will be on Friday, and residents will get a four-day break to celebrate.

If not spotted tonight, the holy month would have lasted 30 days. Eid will be on Saturday, and the holiday will last for five days.

Muslims offer special congregational prayers on the first day of Eid. Mosques and large open spaces called Eid musallahs host the special prayers shortly after sunrise. Khaleej Times can reveal the timings of the prayers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah:

Abu Dhabi: 6.12am

Al Ain: 6.06am

Dubai: 6.10am

Sharjah city: 6.07am

Al Dhaid: 6.06am

Madam and Mleiha: 6.07am

Will there be two sermons if Eid falls on Friday?

The special Eid prayer is followed by a sermon. If Eid falls on Friday, mosques will host two sermons: One for Eid and the other for the Jumuah prayers.

According to the Fatwa Council of the UAE, both prayers and sermons will be performed separately.

“The issue of performing Friday prayer if Eid Al Fitr falls on Friday is a controversial matter among Muslim scholars. However, the council rules that each sermon is to be held separately on its time as per its sunnah,'' the council said in a statement.

It noted that this ruling was approved by a majority of Muslim scholars and leading Islamic schools.

How the Eid prayer is offered

The Eid prayer is a congregational one and consists of two units (raka’ah). In the first, the Imam will lead worshippers in offering multiple takbirs before reciting the surah Fatiha and another chapter from the holy Quran. In the second unit, too, multiple takbirs are said. At the end of the prayer, the Imam will give a two-part sermon.

Muslims are expected to listen to the sermon before hugging their loved ones Eid Mubarak and beginning the day’s festivities.

Eid Al Fitr marks the first long weekend of 2023 and comes after a month of fasting, where Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk.

