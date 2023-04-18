Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Police warn against reckless driving, violating traffic rules during holidays

Authority will intensify security patrols on internal and external roads and tourist areas that witness crowds during festive season

The Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its readiness for the Eid Al Fitr holidays with a comprehensive and proactive security and traffic plan. It focuses on providing safety for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors.

The police urged drivers to abide by the traffic rules, reduce speed, and not be preoccupied with their mobile phones or sending/receiving Eid messages while driving. Motorists are also urged not to drive in an uncivilised manner, like reckless driving and organising races near residential areas, endangering their lives and the lives of others.

Community members are urged to adhere to the law and not to deal in any way with fireworks and those who trade in them to preserve public safety during the Eid Al Fitr holiday celebration. Parents are requested not to allow their children to play and cross the streets without supervision.

The authority will intensify police and security patrols on internal and external roads and tourist areas that witness crowds during the holiday and near commercial centres, markets, gardens, public parks, etc. All police and security agencies will double their efforts to enhance security in the community.

Directorates of the capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, stressed their keenness to work to achieve the highest rates of safety on the road and to spread comfort and reassurance to members of society through their field presence at all times to ensure the provision of smooth traffic flow.

The Command and Control Centre, 999 in the Operations Department of the Central Operations Sector, continues to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to receive calls and communications and to ensure the arrival of the relevant police teams as soon as possible to meet urgent calls and emergency cases and protect lives, property and national gains.

