Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Ajman announces holidays for govt employees

This holiday is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 9:38 PM

The Human Resources Department in Ajman has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holidays for Ajman government employees.

The first long weekend of the year, government employees in the emirate will be off from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1444 AH.

This came in a circular issued by the department to government agencies in the emirate.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday in Ajman will begin on Thursday, April 20.

On this occasion, the emirate's Human Resources Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to the rulers and the people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as Arab and Islamic nations, asking God to return these to them with good health and wellness.

