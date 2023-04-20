Eid Al Fitr 2023: Here is when the festival will fall in GCC countries

UAE residents are gearing up to celebrate the beloved festival with their loved ones, with many even set to travel for the long weekend

Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 8:56 PM

Muslims around the world are rejoicing as the start of Eid Al Fitr is announced all across the globe, after countries have either spotted, or not spotted, the crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

UAE residents are gearing up to celebrate the beloved festival with their loved ones, with many even set to travel for the long weekend, as aggregators say several travel packages have sold out in advance.

As celebrations break out across the world, here is when the festival will fall in countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) this year.

Bahrain

According to the country's Sharia Vision Authority, Friday, April 21 is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Sharia Vision Authority has announced that tomorrow, Friday, April 21, is the first day of the month of Shawwal, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Oman

Oman has announced Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, after it was not possible to see the Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH.

Earlier, Oman had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector, from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023, the Oman Observer reported.

Qatar

Qatar announced that Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon that signals the end of the holy month was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, according to SPA. Therefore, according to the Saudi Supreme Court, tomorrow, Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

UAE

The Shawwal crescent was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 in the country, therefore, is on Friday, April 21.

