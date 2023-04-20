Eid Al Fitr 2023: Here are the countries that have announced Friday as first day of festival

Announcements for when the Islamic festival will be are rolling in all around the world as countries either spot – or do not spot – the Shawwal crescent

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:25 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:53 PM

Residents, rejoice! The start of Eid Al Fitr 2023 has officially been announced in the UAE, after the country's moon-sighting committee spotted the Shawwal crescent tonight, April 20.

The sighting of the crescent moon, a signal of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, means the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 will be on Friday, April 21. This date also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

Here are all the countries that have spotted the moon so far, therefore making Friday, April 21, the first day of the Islamic festival.

1. Bahrain

According to the country's Sharia Vision Authority, Friday, April 21 is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

2. Egypt

Egypt has announced that Friday, April 21, is when Eid al-Fitr will fall.

3. Iraq

The Sunni Endowment Office in Iraq has announced that Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

4. Jordan

Jordan has announced that Eid Al Fitr will fall on Friday, April 21.

5. Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Sharia Vision Authority has announced that tomorrow, Friday, April 21, is the first day of the month of Shawwal, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

6. Lebanon

Eid Al Fitr will be on Friday, April 21, in Lebanon.

7. Palestine

Palestine has announced that Friday, April 21, will mark the start of Eid al-Fitr.

8. Qatar

Qatar announced that Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the country, following the sighting of the crescent moon on Thursday evening.

9. Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon that signals the end of the holy month was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, according to SPA. Therefore, according to the Saudi Supreme Court, tomorrow, Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

10. Sudan

Friday, April 21, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Sudan.

11. Syria

Syria has announced that Friday, April 21, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

12. UAE

The Shawwal crescent was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023 in the country, therefore, is on Friday, April 21.

13. Yemen

Eid al-Fitr, Yemen has announced, will fall on Friday, April 21 in the country.

