Eid Al Fitr 2023 announced in Oman; Shawwal crescent not sighted

Earlier, Oman had announced holidays for employees in the government and private sector from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 7:44 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 8:08 PM

Oman has announced Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, after it was not possible to see the Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH.

Earlier, Oman had announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector, from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023, the Oman Observer reported.

Employees can expect a five-day weekend, and work will resume on Tuesday, April 25.

