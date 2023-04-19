Eid Al Fitr 2023: Abu Dhabi Airports anticipates massive rush during holiday season

What does the move mean for residents; how will it benefit them?
Abu Dhabi Airports, on Wednesday, issued a statement projecting a massive rush in the holiday season. It announced passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) during Eid Al Fitr.
During the period from April 15th to 23rd, the authority estimates over 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.
Passengers are reminded to follow travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.
