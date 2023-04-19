Eid Al Fitr 2023: Abu Dhabi Airports anticipates massive rush during holiday season

Authority estimates over 500,000 passengers to pass through AUH and over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries

By WAM Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 2:38 PM

Abu Dhabi Airports, on Wednesday, issued a statement projecting a massive rush in the holiday season. It announced passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) during Eid Al Fitr.

During the period from April 15th to 23rd, the authority estimates over 500,000 passengers passing through Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), with over 2,800 flights serving 105 destinations in 57 countries.

Passengers are reminded to follow travel tips to ensure smooth journeys throughout the festive season.

Before heading to the airport:

Check out the airport’s website to find out where your terminal is located.

Make sure to organise all necessary validated documents before arriving at the airport.

Give yourself enough time to get to the airport 3 hours early.

Keep yourself hydrated during the busy day.

Dress comfortably for your flight.

For the latest travel rules and regulations for your destination, contact your airline.

ALSO READ: