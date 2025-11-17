UAE National Day: Private sector to get long weekend after paid holidays announced

The UAE has announced a 4-day break for private sector employees to mark the National Day celebrations, now known as Eid Al Etihad.

December 1 and 2 — Monday and Tuesday — have been declared paid holidays for public sector employees, the UAE government announced on Monday. Ministries and federal entities will resume regular working hours on Wednesday, December 3. Residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend when the paid holidays are combined with the preceding Saturday and Sunday.

A Cabinet resolution that took effect on January 1, 2025, allows certain public holidays in the UAE to be transferred to the start or end of the week if they fall on a weekday. While an earlier announcement had set Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3, as paid holiday for Eid Al Etihad, this year the holidays have been moved to Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

The resolution, however, does not apply to Eid holidays; additionally, it can only be activated if the Cabinet issues a decision to this effect. A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

Nation-wide Eid Al Etihad celebration

Eid Al Etihad brings together families and communities across generations, united and connected, as they honour a resilient past, embrace a thriving present, and shape a promising future. The occasion commemorates the historic moment on December 2, 1971, when the seven emirates came together to form the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates shine bright with special events from memorable cultural showcases and heritage parades to family entertainment, diverse culinary delights and brand-new experiences that will transform the city's most-loved destinations throughout the Eid Al Etihad weekend.

In Dubai, residents can watch live concerts including the Emirati superstar Balqees live at Festival Bay, enjoy must-see comedy shows and theatre productions, catch thrilling sporting action and don't miss spectacular fireworks lighting up the sky.