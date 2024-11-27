Eid Al Etihad holidays: UAE announces 14 rules for 53rd National Day celebrations

No random marches or gatherings are allowed; do not perform stunts or obstruct traffic — these are just a few of the guidelines outlined by the UAE's Ministry of Interior for 53rd National Day celebrations.

As UAE residents prepare to celebrate Eid Al Etihad on December 2 and enjoy the final long weekend of the year, authorities are urging the public to adhere to all necessary rules and guidelines. These measures are in place to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable celebration for all while preventing any risks or disruptions.

As you head out for the festivities or look for activities to enjoy with the whole family, stay mindful of the guidelines that have been issued. Below are the 14 guidelines residents must follow, most related to traffic order and vehicle regulations.

1. Avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings.

2. Adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by police officers.

3. Refrain from using party sprays by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

4. Ensure the vehicle's front and rear license plates remain visible; do not alter the vehicle's colour or darken/tint the front windows.

5. Do not place stickers, signs, or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions.

6. Do not exceed the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle, and do not let anyone out through the windows or the sunroof of your car.

7. Avoid making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle or adding unlicensed features that cause noise or obstruct vision.

8. Do not obstruct traffic, block roads for emergency vehicles (ambulance, civil defence, police patrols), or perform stunts on internal or external roads.

9. Do not perform stunts on internal or external roads.

10. Do not cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers, and avoid using sunshades that block visibility.

11. Only wear scarves specifically designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

12. Raise only the flag of the United Arab Emirates; flags of other countries are not permitted.

13. Limit the volume of songs and chants to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

14. Decoration shops and drivers are strictly prohibited from affixing stickers or flags other than those approved for Eid Al Etihad, specifically the UAE flag or related stickers.