Eid Al Adha in UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prayer timing announced

Hundreds of mosques and Eid musallahs will host special prayers shortly after sunrise

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:50 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:56 PM

Residents in the UAE will celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha 2023 on Wednesday, July 28 (Zul Hijjah 10). Authorities across the country have made extensive preparations, ensuring a seamless experience for the public during the four-day-long holiday period. Excitement is in the air as residents gear up to make the most of this joyous occasion.

Muslims across the UAE will offer special prayers on the first day of Eid. Hundreds of mosques and Eid musallahs will host special prayers shortly after sunrise.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque, Al Ain will host Eid Al Adha prayers tomorrow, Wednesday, (Dhul-Hijjah 10), June 28, at 6:30 am.

For those planning to participate in congregational prayers during Eid Al Adha 2023 in the UAE, here are the latest prayer timings:

Dubai: 5.50am

Sharjah: 5.47am

Abu Dhabi: 5.53am

Ajman: 5.47am

Umm Al Quwain: 5.46am

Fujairah: 5.44am

Ras Al Khaimah: 5.44am

