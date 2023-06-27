Eid Al Adha in UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prayer timing announced

With regular assessments of road conditions, authorities across the country roll out speed limit adjustments as necessary; here's a guide to recent advisories
Residents in the UAE will celebrate the first day of Eid Al Adha 2023 on Wednesday, July 28 (Zul Hijjah 10). Authorities across the country have made extensive preparations, ensuring a seamless experience for the public during the four-day-long holiday period. Excitement is in the air as residents gear up to make the most of this joyous occasion.
Muslims across the UAE will offer special prayers on the first day of Eid. Hundreds of mosques and Eid musallahs will host special prayers shortly after sunrise.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque, Al Ain will host Eid Al Adha prayers tomorrow, Wednesday, (Dhul-Hijjah 10), June 28, at 6:30 am.
For those planning to participate in congregational prayers during Eid Al Adha 2023 in the UAE, here are the latest prayer timings:
