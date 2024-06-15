Eid Al Adha in UAE: 36-hour stay, complimentary breakfast; here's 8 last-minute deals on staycations

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

If you are looking for a staycation for this Eid holidays, there is still time to snap up some cool deals as many offers that run even after the long holiday. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has the Eid in Dubai campaign which offers exclusive hotel deals across the emirate from Sunday, June 16 till next Sunday, June 23.

This year the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.

Starting late on Thursday, heavy traffic was seen around airports in the country as many residents made a beeline to travel out of the country on the long weekend. However, many others have decided to stay in the UAE and enjoy what the country has to offer.

For those looking for a last minute staycation plan, here are eight options to choose from.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Photo: Supplied

This hotel has launched a unique 36-hour staycation package. Guests can choose to check-in from 10 am and check-out until 10 pm the following day, allowing a very relaxed stay. Prices start from Dh449 per night with complimentary breakfast for two, a 30% discount at all on-site restaurants throughout their stay, plus kids under eight eat for free. The offer is valid until September 15.

Rove Hotel

Rove Hotels is offering a special Eid Al Adha package across all its nine locations including Expo, Downtown and Dubai Parks and Resorts. Those who book a stay of 2 nights or more at any of their hotels between June 14 and 23 will receive a complimentary breakfast every morning of their stay. Prices start from Dh159 per night.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Photo: Supplied

If relaxing at a beachfront resort is the way you want to spend your Eid, then head down to the Anantara Mina Al Arab. With outdoor pools, a kids club and spectacular views, this 5-star hotel offers special Eid Al Adha packages starting at Dh1710 per night for a half-board special stay.

Green Mubazzarah Chalets

BBQ, family gatherings and mountain view — the Green Mubazzarah Chalets in Al Ain tick all the boxes for a beautiful Eid celebration. With prices for one bedroom chalets starting from Dh650 and for two bedrooms starting from Dh1100, the special Eid Al Adha offer is only valid until June 19.

Novotel and Ibis

For someone who wants to spend their Eid in the middle of the city, close to several of Dubai’s tourist attractions including Museum of the Future and Dubai Mall, Novotel World Trade Centre and ibis One Central are offering special rates from June 14 to June 20. With rates starting from Dh249 per night along with complimentary breakfast, it is a great one for the budget lovers.

H Hotel

Photo: Supplied