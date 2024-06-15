Eid Al Adha in UAE: 36-hour stay, complimentary breakfast; here's 8 last-minute deals on staycations

A guide on the documents, procedures, and conditions to note for individuals, when travelling with a pet
If you are looking for a staycation for this Eid holidays, there is still time to snap up some cool deals as many offers that run even after the long holiday. The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has the Eid in Dubai campaign which offers exclusive hotel deals across the emirate from Sunday, June 16 till next Sunday, June 23.
This year the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that the dates of the Eid Al Adha holiday for the private sector will be from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18.
Starting late on Thursday, heavy traffic was seen around airports in the country as many residents made a beeline to travel out of the country on the long weekend. However, many others have decided to stay in the UAE and enjoy what the country has to offer.
For those looking for a last minute staycation plan, here are eight options to choose from.
This hotel has launched a unique 36-hour staycation package. Guests can choose to check-in from 10 am and check-out until 10 pm the following day, allowing a very relaxed stay. Prices start from Dh449 per night with complimentary breakfast for two, a 30% discount at all on-site restaurants throughout their stay, plus kids under eight eat for free. The offer is valid until September 15.
Rove Hotels is offering a special Eid Al Adha package across all its nine locations including Expo, Downtown and Dubai Parks and Resorts. Those who book a stay of 2 nights or more at any of their hotels between June 14 and 23 will receive a complimentary breakfast every morning of their stay. Prices start from Dh159 per night.
If relaxing at a beachfront resort is the way you want to spend your Eid, then head down to the Anantara Mina Al Arab. With outdoor pools, a kids club and spectacular views, this 5-star hotel offers special Eid Al Adha packages starting at Dh1710 per night for a half-board special stay.
BBQ, family gatherings and mountain view — the Green Mubazzarah Chalets in Al Ain tick all the boxes for a beautiful Eid celebration. With prices for one bedroom chalets starting from Dh650 and for two bedrooms starting from Dh1100, the special Eid Al Adha offer is only valid until June 19.
For someone who wants to spend their Eid in the middle of the city, close to several of Dubai’s tourist attractions including Museum of the Future and Dubai Mall, Novotel World Trade Centre and ibis One Central are offering special rates from June 14 to June 20. With rates starting from Dh249 per night along with complimentary breakfast, it is a great one for the budget lovers.
Another option for the city lovers is the H Hotel. This Eid, families can book a staycation with 20 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast, and free stays and meals for kids up to the age of 12. Visitors can also expect a guaranteed upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out, and a Dh100 voucher for the spa.
If you are looking for something truly special, then the Hampton by Hilton will host Eid celebrations at the beach starting from 7:30pm. It will feature fire shows, Tanoura dance performances, live music, and even magic shows for the younger ones. Prices start at Dh500 with complimentary breakfast.
This resort has a staycation offer from June 16 to 19 with a ‘Kids Go Free’ summer offer, where children can stay, dine, and access all neighbouring theme parks for free when accompanied by a paying adult, along with complimentary access to the theme parks. The bed and breakfast package features a delicious breakfast at Kalea Restaurant and a complimentary late check-out.
