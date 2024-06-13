Eid Al Adha 2024: Free public parking hours announced in Sharjah

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:42 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 4:44 PM

Most parking areas will be free in Sharjah from June 16 to 18 in observance of Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities have announced.

This, however, doesn't apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are identified by the blue parking signs, the Sharjah Municipality said.

Sharjah's advisory comes shortly after Dubai announced its free parking hours and revised Metro and Tram timings.

The Federal Authority of Human Resources earlier announced that the dates of the holidays for the public sector will be from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday June 18. Public sector employees in Sharjah are set to enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek. Meanwhile, their counterparts across the country will relish a 4.5-day break, with Friday designated as a half-day.

Private sector employees will get a 4-day Eid Al Adha holiday from Saturday, June 15, to Tuesday, June 18, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.