Dubai: Official Eid Al Adha holidays announced for private schools

Dubai's education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for the emirate's private schools.
In an advisory it tweeted in Arabic and English, the KHDA said schools will be closed for Eid from "from Tuesday June 27". Campuses will open again on Monday, July 3.
The KHDA made the announcement in its usual light-hearted tone on Twitter — complete with a meme.
Here's the tweet:
For many schools in the country, this year's Eid Al Adha holidays come just before the summer holidays — giving families an opportunity to spend more time on vacations.
In May, the KHDA had to counter a rumour that suggested "schools would close on June 26, a day before the predicted Eid Al Adha holidays".The KHDA immediately clarified this wasn't the case.
Parents have been advised to check their schools’ individual academic calendars.
According to the KHDA's general academic calendar, for schools that started in September (academic year 2022-23), the year is not to end before June 28, 2023. Their new academic year (2023-24) begins on August 28.
For schools that started the academic year 2023-24 in April, the summer break begins on July 3, with classes resuming on August 28.
