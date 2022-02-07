UAE: Happiness big on residents' agenda as they write Letters to the Future

Mon 7 Feb 2022

New data released by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee offers fascinating insights into how residents envisage their future in the country.

The data came from preliminary results of the Letters to the Future campaign launched in August 2021. The initiative invited all those who call the UAE home to write a letter to their future selves, mapping out their dreams and envisioning their future in the UAE.

The letters cover 14 themes, including sustainability, art, technology and medicine.

Close to 30 per cent of the letters focused on the philosophy of happiness and achieving a desirable quality of life.

Over 15 per cent of the letters addressed contributing towards the UAE's future, expressing commitment to elevating the quality of life for all those who call the country home.

One notable example was a letter by Abdulrahman Hassan Abdulla, who wrote: "When my dream of becoming a General in the police force finally comes true, I will make sure that my country is one of the safest places to live."

The data showed that 11.5 per cent of the letters submitted were from children wishing to be doctors in the future.

Health and medicine were referenced an "overwhelming number of times".

Khalifa AlKhoori wrote: "In the next 30 years, UAE will be the first country to cure cancer and start distributing [the cure] to the whole world."

Many youngsters imagined a future with electric flying cars and ground-breaking clean-and-green industrial development. Technology, sustainability, and education marked more than 10 per cent of the letters submitted.

Nearly 5 per cent of the letters expressed a deep commitment towards excelling in football and representing the UAE in global tournaments.

Participants can submit their letters in various formats, including hand-written notes, typed letters, videos or even images on the website, until March 31, 2022, which marks the end of the Year of the 50th celebrations.