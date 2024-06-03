E-Paper

UAE Golden Visa holders: 7 exclusive benefits granted to long-term residents

Residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on different categories for expats to live, work, invest, and study in the Emirates

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 10:21 AM

The UAE's Golden Visa programme, offering certain categories of expats long-term residency without needing a sponsor. This programme is designed to attract and retain talented individuals, investors, and other key contributors in the Emirates.

The Golden Visa provides exclusive benefits and is available for various groups, including:


  • Investors
  • Entrepreneurs
  • Scientists
  • Talents, scholars, and specialists
  • Top students and graduates
  • Pioneers of humanitarian work
  • First line of defence personnel

The residency permits are valid for either 5 or 10 years, depending on the category with the aim to encourage individuals to live, work, invest, and study in the UAE, while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:


1. Multiple-entry visa: Foreigners seeking UAE Golden Visa can get a multi-entry permit to finalise the procedures in the Emirates.

2. Renewable residence visa: The Golden residency includes a renewable 5- or 10-year residence visa, depending on the category.

3. Extended stay outside UAE: Previously, all UAE residents were required to return to the country within six months of exiting. If a resident stayed outside the UAE for longer than six months, their residency visa could be deemed invalid. However, Golden Visa holders can stay outside the country for a period exceeding 6 months without needing to re-enter the country within that time frame.

4. No need for a sponsor: There is no need for a guarantor or sponsor within the country for Golden Visa holders.

5. Family residency permits: 10-year visa allows the issuance of residence permits to family members, including the spouse and children. The age limit for sponsored children has been increased from 18 to 25 years, and there is no age restriction for unmarried daughters. Residence permits are granted to children of determination, regardless of their age.

6. Unlimited support service workers: There is no maximum limit on the number of support service workers or house helps a Golden Visa holder can recruit.

7. Family member residency after death: Family members can remain in the UAE for the duration of their residency in the event of the death of the breadwinner holding the Golden residency.

There is a strong and growing demand among foreigners for the UAE’s Golden Visa - read the five ways to get a 10-year residency without a job. Read details about the four types of residency visas that allow expats to work.

If you wish to buy a property in the UAE and gain Golden residency, read the details here. And here's how expats can obtain six types of non-work residency visas.

