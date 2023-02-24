UAE: Get birth certificate issued online in a day for just Dh60; here's how

The requirements are explained in this step-by-step guide to Mohap's new digital service

File photo used for illustrative purposes

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM

Both Emiratis and expatriates can now apply for birth and death certificates without having to visit any government office or typing centre. The new process, available online, is quick and hassle-free, with documents being issued within one working day.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) on Thursday announced the launch of the digital service, aiming to streamline procedures and provide customers with efficient services.

With this new Mohap service, residents can simply file a request and pay a nominal fee of Dh60 each for both birth and death certificates. The best part is that, according to the ministry's website, the service will be completed within one working day.

Here's a step-by-step guide, according to Mohap:

Applying for birth certificates online in the UAE

Required documents:

For expats

>> Birth notification

>> Marriage document or document or declaration from the parents attributing the newborn to them certified by the embassy of the country to which they belong or by a notary public.

>> Identity cards or passports of the mother and father, if any.

For out-of-hospital births, in addition to the above documents, the following are required:

>> A letter from the court stating that delivery took place at home, including the place and date of birth and parents' names.

In cases where the child is born inside the UAE with the father not resident in the country, the following documents are required:

>> Certified marriage contract

>> Declaration from the wife confirming continuity of the marriage.

>> Certified copy of the husband's passport, or a letter from the embassy stating the father's nationality, or a declaration from the husband attested by his country's embassy establishing his parental relationship with the child.

If the above documents are not available, the matter will be referred to the Newborn Committee.

For citizens

>> Copy and original of the parents’ marriage certificate for the first national child (where marriage took place outside the UAE, marriage certificate must be attested by the UAE embassy abroad and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

>> Copies and originals of father's and mother’s passports and IDs.

>> Copy and original of the family book (if the mother is of another nationality, her passport with the residency page is required).

>> In case of birth abroad, in addition to the above, the following documents are required:

>> Birth certificate attested by the UAE embassy in the country of birth and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Application fee: Dh60 for issuing the certificate (Arabic or English)

Note: There are additional fees depending on the payment method used (Master Card or Visa / Bank Transfer).

Process when applying through the Mohap website:

>> Send SMS with the notification number and the location of the service provider.

>> Sign in to e-services, enter username and password, and log into the e-system.

>> Submit the application via the e-system and pay the fees online.

>> Get the certificate delivered or visit a public health centre in the same emirate for verification and matching of original documents.

>> In case you're using WhatsApp, the certificate will be issued electronically.

ALSO READ:

Applying for death certificate online

Required documents:

If the death occurred in the UAE:

>> Registration by the application through e-services on the website, at a public health centre, or the hospital.

>> Copy of Emirates ID or passport, along with the original copy.

>> Deceased nationals: copy of the original family book

>> Deceased expats: copy of passport and original with Visa and/or copy and original of UAE ID.

>> Electronic death notification from the hospital according to the approved form.

>> Statement from hospital police office or from district police station if death occurred at home.

>> Forensic medical report in the case of criminal suspicion.

If the UAE national died outside the country:

>> A death certificate certified and translated into Arabic by the UAE Embassy in the country in which death occurred and a report from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stating the cause of death.

>> Death certificate duly attested by the country in which the death occurred.

>> Family book of the deceased and original passport.

>> Certified statement or proof of deceased's burial outside of the country or within the UAE.

>> Certificate will be provided to the deceased’s family or other delegated person.

Service fee: Dh60

Note: There are additional fees depending on the payment method used (Master Card or Visa / Bank Transfer)

Process when applying through the website:

>> Sign in to e-service portal, obtain username and password, and log into the e-system.

>> Submit the application and pay the fees.

>> Attach the relevant documents.

>> The Public Health Centre in the respected emirate will verify the attachments.

>> Get the certificate delivered or visit a public health center in the same emirate for verification and matching of original documents.

ALSO READ: