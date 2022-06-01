UAE fuel prices increase: 6 tips to cut down on petrol costs

Following the pandemic, Emma Shanahan said she realised the renewed importance of social interactions and dedicating time for oneself
Life and Living2 months ago
The UAE fuel price committee has raised the prices of petrol and diesel for the month of June 2022.
Starting June 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.66 in May. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.03 per litre, compared to Dh3.55 in May. These prices include a value-added tax (VAT) of 5 per cent.
Here’s a list of six things you could do to reduce your petrol usage and car maintenance bills while achieving optimal fuel economy, and keeping the road safe for everyone.
Look for colleagues who may be living in your residential community. You could then plan car sharing/rotation on daily commutes. Not only does it help you cut costs, but it is also good for the environment.
Map your daily commute and see how you can integrate public transport in your journey. Not only is it good for the environment, it also lets you beat peak-hour traffic.
If your supermarket is just a few steps away, avoid using your cars and just walk to the place.
Not only is it good for one’s physical and mental health but it’s also good for the environment.
Drive the car type/size and engine size that suits your needs. Bigger cars and stronger engines typically consume more fuel and are less easy to drive.
A well maintained car will increase its road life. Also, a smooth engine means better fuel efficiency.
Maintaining a steady speed is recommended. Avoid revving up, as some motorists do when a traffic signal turns green. Use cruise control when possible.
